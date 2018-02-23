CHESS#1291

The Aeroflot Open is one of those super-strong opens that have become the norm. But unlike Dubai, Isle of Man, or Gibraltar, the home contingent is truly formidable. Every Russian village has a few young, hungry, underrated players.

There are 60 GMs and 27 IMs in the field this year. Just two players held perfect scores after the three rounds. India, with 16 hopefuls, has the largest foreign contingent, including Vidit Gujrathi and Krishnan Sasikiran and the two young GM-aspirants in R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin. Aeroflot will be followed by the Tal Memorial Blitz and Rapid ...