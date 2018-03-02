CHESS#1292

The Aeroflot Open concluded with Vladislav Kovalev of Bulgaria taking clear first with 7 points from 9 rounds. GM Kovalev wins a slot in the Dortmund Super-GM round robin. S P Sethuraman and Dmitry Gordievsky shared second-third spot with 6.5 each.

This is “Sethu’s” best result and it propels him to #4 in India’s national rankings. Sadly, R Praggnanaandhaa (4) did not make a GM norm in Moscow and he’s not going to break Sergey Karjakin’s record. Vidit Gujrathi, Krishnan Sasikiran, Murali Karthikeyan and Aravindh Chithambaram all ended on 5, ...