CHESS#1294

Five rounds into the Candidates and nobody is dominating. Fabiano Caruana leads with 3.5 points while Vladimir Kramnik and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (both 3) share second-third. Ding Liren, Levon Aronian and Alexander Grischuk are all on 2.5 points. Sergei Karjakin and Wesley So (both 1.5) trail.

Caruana has wins versus So and Kramnik. The latter game was a flawed epic. Both players missed clear wins in an extremely complicated queenless middlegame. Kramnik made the last blunder. Apart from that, the former world champion has played well, with a lovely win against ...