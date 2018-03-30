CHESS#1296

Fabiano Caruana is the Challenger. The final placings in the Brelin candidates were Caruana (9/14), Sergey Karjakin and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (both 8), Ding Liren (7.5, and the only unbeaten player), Alexander Grischuk (6.5), Vladimir Kramnik (6.5), Wesley So (6) and Levon Aronian (4.5). The 25-year-old Italian American GM displayed strong character to log successive wins, after a crippling loss to Karjakin in Round 12.

Caruana was unbeaten going into #12, with 7 points. He had a minimal half-point lead. The nearest contender was Mamedyarov (6.5), also unbeaten. Karjakin suffered ...