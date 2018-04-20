CHESS#1299

The Sharjah Open ended in victory for the teenaged Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo who blasted out an incredible 8 points from 9 games. He was trailed by Wang Hao and Eltaj Safarli (both 7) who shared second-third. Sethuraman, Vlad Artemiev, Adhiban, were among the pack of 11 players who shared 4th-14th.

Meanwhile R Praggnanandhaa won the Fischer Memorial at Heraklion, Greece, to score his second GM norm. The 12-year-old scored 7 from 9 games to place first in a 10 player Round Robin. He needs one more and it’s likely to come quickly now that the pressure of targeting a record ...