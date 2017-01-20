Christopher Clarey: End of the Djok?

The Serb was no longer making tennis as high a priority

The Serb was no longer making tennis as high a priority

It was certainly possible to see trouble ahead for Novak Djokovic based on all the dents in his armour from 2016. But it would have taken a creative mind to see the latest knockout blow coming from 117th-ranked Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday. When Istomin was asked how he would have responded if someone suggested such a thing a couple of weeks ago, he answered, “I would have said, ‘Are you crazy, or what?’” But tennis is a game of centimetres — inches, if you’re stuck in the nonmetric ...

Christopher Clarey | NYT