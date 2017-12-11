Chronicle of a high flier

Flying High My Story from AirAsia to QPR Tony Fernandes Portfolio Penguin 244 pages; Rs 699 Tony Fernandes must be one of the luckiest men alive.

How many of us can think of achieving even one dream one had as a kid? As a boarder in a public school in 1970s Britain, young Anthony had three dreams — he loved sport, music and aeroplanes. Since leaving Epsom College in Surrey, Mr Fernandes has headed a global music business (Warner Music) and partied with the biggest pop stars in the world. He bought a struggling English soccer club, Queen Park Rangers, and ...