Clap Global offers tourists the best view of Mumbai from inside a classroom

Mumbai attracts over 1.5 million foreign tourists every year. To most people arriving into India for the first time, Mumbai — a mad jumble of colour and experiences — is bewildering.

The sheer volume of people and traffic, the garbage, the beggars, the chaos on the streets, the smells — fishy and otherwise —that accost you, the contrast between the lives of the rich and the poor and the fascinating economy that envelops it all can overwhelm the most seasoned traveller. That there is a method to the madness is not evident to even the most experienced eyes. So ...