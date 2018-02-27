'Coffee Can Investing' to help investors find answers to their dilemmas

Coffee Can Investing The Low-Risk Road to Stupendous Wealth Saurabh Mukherjee, Rakshit Ranjan, Pranab Uniyal Penguin portfolio 288 pages; Rs 499 These are bewildering times for Indian investors. There is widespread disenchantment with many of the traditional mainstays of investment.

Real estate prices have refused to budge upward since 2013 and may not do so for a few years more. Many investors, especially in north India, have lost their lives’ savings to unscrupulous builders and their half-completed residential projects. Gold has been dead as a dodo for half a ...