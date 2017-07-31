Commentary for managers

The Winning Way 2.0 Learnings from Sport for Managers Anita Bhogle and Harsha Bhogle Westland 278 pages; Rs 299 Harsha Bhogle is Indian cricket’s ultimate outsider. He never played the game at any reputable level; he didn’t expediently inherit any known cricketing legacies either. Yet, in a rarity for cricket in India, he is bestowed with a supreme sense of reverence — seldom is any doubt cast over his status as the country’s premier cricket expert. A part of that adulation comes from the fact that he is seriously good. So much so that his ...