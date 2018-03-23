Cricket's greatest XI: Which team would play for pride and with emotion?

For many days now, I have been thinking of what an all-time cricketing World XI would look like. At first, I decided I would pick out the players from our times whose feats I was familiar with. And those I would add to the names, actually only two, whom I had not seen but who everyone agrees are the two best cricketers in history.

Those two are, of course, Donald Bradman and Garry Sobers, both knighted. Bradman, a right-hander, batted, in this team of mine, at number 3 and Sobers, a leftie, at number 6. Most of us are familiar with the fact that Bradman averaged around 100. ...