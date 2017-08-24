Crooked tales from the hills

No Path in Darjeeling is Straight Memoirs of a Hill Town Parimal Bhattacharya Speaking Tiger 194 pages; Rs 300 Since the beginning of June, Darjeeling – the beautiful hill station in north Bengal, famous for its tea and toy train – has been in shutdown mode, over renewed demands of Gorkhaland. The protests this time, marked by riots, arson, and deaths, were sparked by an announcement of the West Bengal government making Bengali mandatory in all schools of the region. The announcement, later withdrawn, was greeted as an affront by the mostly ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?