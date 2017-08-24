Crooked tales from the hills

No Path in Darjeeling is Straight Memoirs of a Hill Town Parimal Bhattacharya Speaking Tiger 194 pages; Rs 300 Since the beginning of June, Darjeeling – the beautiful hill station in north Bengal, famous for its tea and toy train – has been in shutdown mode, over renewed demands of Gorkhaland. The protests this time, marked by riots, arson, and deaths, were sparked by an announcement of the West Bengal government making Bengali mandatory in all schools of the region. The announcement, later withdrawn, was greeted as an affront by the mostly ...