'Dangal' continues box office dominance in third weekend

Clearly unfazed by the pinch of demonetisation, Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' smashed records as it has entered its third weekend by punching the box office collection of Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan'.
Until now, the movie has earned Rs. 6.66 crore on its second Friday and a total of Rs. 320.16 crore in 15 days.
Now the next target for Dangal is to surpass the collections of 'P.K.' and become the highest grosser flick of all time.
'Dangal' was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Disney.
Aamir Khan's previous blockbuster hit ' PK ' had crossed the 300cr mark in 17 days.
'Dangal' was also made tax free in New Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
All eyes are now on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming 'Raees', to see if it will also be able to replicate the astounding feat.
