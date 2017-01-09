Dangal wrestles highest grosser title from PK with Rs 345-cr collections

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Disney India, the film tracks the journey of the Phogat sisters from their village in Haryana to the national Indian wrestling team. Khan plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, father to Geeta and Babita Phogat (played by Fatima Sana sheikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively).

It was released on December 23 in around 4,300 screens across the country and has been made in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

Not only has become the highest collecting film in India, it is also one of the most profitable films this year. Made at approximately Rs 90 crore, the film broke even in the first week itself, even for the producer.

In India, the producer's share is 50 per cent of the net after tax collection so for Dangal's producers to start making money, the film needed to make at least Rs 180 crore (at 50 per cent, the producer's share would be Rs 90 crore, i.e. break-even). In its first week, the film made Rs 197 crore.

Currently, the film's profitability at the domestic box office is 283 per cent while the returns on investment for the producers is at around 92 per cent.

Considering the current environment of demonetisation, the film's success is a welcome relief for the industry as, without it, 2016 could have ended as one of the worst years for in recent years.

Experts peg the negative impact of on the film at less than 10 per cent as the movie managed to retain occupancy on the back of positive word of mouth and status in key areas for Bollywood.

Another feather in the movie's cap has been the success of the language dub versions of the film. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in the first weekend and each language netted around Rs 1 crore, a commendable feat for a dubbed Hindi film.

Overseas, the film has surpassed as the most successful Indian film in North America and Australia. In North America, it has collected $11 million so far and in Australia, it has collected $1.76 million. In both cases, it has surpassed the previous record set by PK; $10.5 million in the US and approximately $1.6 million in Australia.