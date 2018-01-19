Dear chief design officer

You don’t know me, but as chairman of this company, I created and gave you your job. Congratulations on being the first Indian CDO in India of a major company. It’s up to you now to make my gamble work.

It wasn’t easy to convince the board. Yes, we all agree that many young companies who have CDOs, designer CEOs, or otherwise put design on top, have galloped past their more eminent peers. We all agree our company, like General Motors a while ago, is in a stale rut of “good” products (water heating and other systems for the well-appointed bathroom) ...