Death is a philosopher god, burdened with task of delivering unhappy truth

To die with dignity is a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has said. In its judgment that allows for passive euthanasia, it has said that the terminally ill are allowed to choose to die, albeit under a stringent set of conditions.

If this is finally turned into a law as the Court has said it ought to be, it could mark a big shift in the way modern-day policy-makers look at one of the oldest mysteries of human existence and, perhaps, throw some perspective on the flourishing end-of-life businesses that have made hay out of a universal fear. While that is a debate for another time, for ...