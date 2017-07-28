Debating the future

One of the biggest television hits of last year, Westworld, debuted the trailer for its second season, due 2018, at the San Diego Comic Con last week. About a theme park that houses eerily anthropomorphic robots, which are made to undergo despicable perversions for the enjoyment of the clients, the new season will take forward the nascent idea of these robots’ growing sentience. The show, which has grabbed 22 Emmy nominations, must be on the mind of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who had a public tiff this week over the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Musk has long been ...