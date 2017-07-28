Debating the future

One of the biggest television hits of last year, Westworld, debuted the trailer for its second season, due 2018, at the San Diego Comic Con last week. About a theme park that houses eerily anthropomorphic robots, which are made to undergo despicable perversions for the enjoyment of the clients, the new season will take forward the nascent idea of these robots’ growing sentience. The show, which has grabbed 22 Emmy nominations, must be on the mind of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who had a public tiff this week over the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Musk has long been ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?