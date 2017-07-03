Decoding the pollution control debate

Book review of 'Business, Institutions and the Environment'

Business, Institutions and the Environment Runa Sarkar Oxford University Press 220 pages; Rs 249 I must confess when I hear impassioned debates about environmental issues I am tempted to wonder what the hot air being expelled is all about: Isn’t it obvious that businesses (and other enterprises) must go about their work responsibly and make sure that the effluents they create in their manufacturing processes be suitably treated such that they don’t pollute the environment? How can our business tycoons be so cavalier about such commonly shared ...

Ajit Balakrishnan