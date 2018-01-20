Delhi slums to Jamaica: How a 16-yr-old made it to Usain Bolt's academy

A typical train journey in India can be a numbing experience: all the hutments and shanties, along both sides of the tracks, where people live with basic facilities. Sixteen-year-old belongs to Bada Basti of Azadpur, Delhi, one such colony. His mother is a domestic help, his father a rickshaw-puller. But Nisar had a gift that his school spotted early. He can run. Among nine others chosen from across the country, Nisar will be soon heading to train at the Racer’s Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica, where the sporting legend was trained. Athletics was a chance encounter for Nisar, who had neither taken part in a sporting event nor trained under special coaches. “One day, our Physical Education sir came to the class and asked if anyone was interested in taking part in district-level championships,” recalls Nisar. “I just raised my hand and sir noted my name and class,” he says, adding, “I was the only one to secure a medal for my school at that event”. Nisar working out at the gym It was then that his teacher, Surinder Singh, started training him and thus began his first steps towards Jamaica. “I took part in the GAIL Indian Speed Star and was among the top nine students to have been selected,” adds an excited Nisar. It was at this event that he broke the under-14 record and was identified, along with eight others, to train at Kingston Club. Youngest among the three children of Saifikunisha and Nankuh, Nisar had the ‘athletic’ talent in him since the beginning, say his parents.

Showing their small yet spotless abode, Saifikunisha recalls how her three children grew up together sleeping on the very floor where now we stood talking. Despite a knee problem that requires her to shun work, Saifikunisha never stopped working as she saw her son work hard to achieve his dreams. “Doctors have advised me against straining my legs, but I have to do it because I don’t want my son to suffer,” says an emotional Saifikunisha. Their poverty did not let them deter Nisar from carrying on the mantle that he had acquired on his own. “Nisar’s sir brought food, especially ghee and other protein-rich food that we could hardly afford, for him,” she says, adding how important it was for Nisar to eat good food in order to build stamina for running.