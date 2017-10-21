Dematerialising Diwali

Holidays set in for me, Diwali loomed, and a time of enforced sociability finally came upon everyone inhabiting Real Life. Complicating Real Life further, the Supreme Court suspended cracker sales till November 1, attempting to bring down alarming pollution levels that usually take place at this time of the year in Delhi-NCR. Being a netizen, I knew I could slip this ban easily by buying and burning digital crackers in place of real ones, at a desi place that sees an awful lot of online traffic on Second Life virtual world around Diwali — the loneliest time of the year for cybergypsies, ...