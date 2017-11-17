'Democracy's XI' is an attempt to link cricket to India's political economy

“I was twelfth man in a Duleep Trophy match. During the break, Sachin asked me for a drink. I gave it to him and shook his hand for the first time.

I didn’t wash that hand for a few days” This was Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2001. Such was his adulation for Sachin Tendulkar. Just six years later, Dhoni was captaining Tendulkar in the national side. A decade later, “when a tearful Harbhajan hugged me, I got teary eyed but kept my head down so no one would see me crying,” says Dhoni about the ecstatic moments immediately after he led India to a World ...