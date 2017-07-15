Deutsche Bank set to reveal its artsy side in Berlin next year

It is not exactly known which painting hangs in the office of John Cryan, the CEO of Deutsche Bank, but a majority of the bank’s board members have an eye for art, and they frequently ask for paintings in their chambers to be changed. While Cryan’s preference in art remains a secret, nearly 2,000 artworks spread over 60 floors in the twin towers that form the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt are open to public for viewing. “We buy artworks from places we do business in,” says Klaus Winker, a spokesperson of the bank. So, in keeping with the ...