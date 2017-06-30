Distortions and torture

Art historian Yashodhara Dalmia has done pioneering research on Indian artists and collectives that have ensured her an eminent position among readers and researchers in a poorly represented field. It is this that makes her recent book on Sri Lankan artist George Keyt a momentous publishing event. Dalmia pulls out all stops in delving into the life of one of South Asia’s most significant artists, a troubled genius whose flawed life is laid bare through interviews, correspondence and meticulous enquiry. Keyt, while a nationally important artist of the island nation, not only ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?