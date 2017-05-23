Divorce in the time of patriarchy

Book review of 'Intimacy Undone: Marriage, Divorce and Family Law in India'

Book review of 'Intimacy Undone: Marriage, Divorce and Family Law in India'

INTIMACY UNDONE Marriage, Divorce and Family Law in India Malavika Rajkotia Speaking Tiger 432 pages; Rs 799 Among the 30 million cases pending in the courts, family law is perhaps the fastest growing branch in civil litigation. Matrimonial causes have multiplied manifold over the years necessitating the establishment of family courts built at a distance away from the sordid ambience of ordinary ones. Many of these buildings provide a place to play for children over whose custody their parents might be fighting in the nearby court room. Young mothers feeding infants ...

M J Antony