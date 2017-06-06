Doing business in start-up India

Book review of Alan Rosling's 'Boom Country?: The New Wave of Indian Enterprise'

Book review of Alan Rosling's 'Boom Country?: The New Wave of Indian Enterprise'

Boom Country? The New Wave of Indian Enterprise Alan Rosling Hachette India 312 pages; Rs 599 Much of Boom Country? may seem familiar because the author has related in great detail stories that we already know about the poster boys of Indian start-ups. Yet, this is an important book for two reasons: One, it offers insight into the minds of some of the brightest entrepreneurs in the start-up space. Two, as the question mark in the title of the book suggests, Alan Rosling, entrepreneur and strategic advisor in India for over 35 years, hasn’t restricted himself to ...

Shyamal Majumdar