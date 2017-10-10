Drone syndrome

Drone Warrior An Elite Soldier’s Inside Account of the Hunt for America’s Most Dangerous Enemies Brett Velicovich and Christopher S Stewart Dey Street (HarperCollins) 318 pages; Rs 499 This book comes with two caveats. First: Don’t judge it by its cover. The image of a tough young man, clean-cut features encased in wraparound glares and three-day stubble suggests that Drone Warrior is likely to be a variation of that discredited book Bravo Two Zero. Tough-talkin’ bravado is in evidence, of course, but this account is leavened by ...