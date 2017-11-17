Finally, you can have breakfast at Tiffany

There are certain movie scenes that are so iconic that they still retain their importance in the pop-culture lexicon, even decades later.

When Holly Golightly, played by Audrey Hepburn, stepped out of a yellow cab and sauntered to the window of Tiffany & Co in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer’s “Moon River” playing in the background, such a scene was created. As Holly ate a croissant and carried a cup of coffee, she was still, unfortunately, on the outside of the building. Since 1837, Tiffany’s has been a ...