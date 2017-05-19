Finding India in Amsterdam

An additional attraction this summer is an exhibition by Indian artist Nalini Malani

Not too many Indians take time off from Amsterdam’s more popular sights to go museum hopping, which is a pity. The Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn alone should be reason enough to expect visitors to spend a little time in the city’s several museums, including the Amsterdam Museum, Van Gogh Museum and FOAM Photography Museum, some of which house works by the Dutch masters. But an additional attraction this summer (March 18 to June 18) is an exhibition by Indian artist Nalini Malani, whose Transgressions, at Stedelijk Museum, explores her recent work including her reverse ...

Kishore Singh