Finding the finest Spanish wines

Spain is the third-largest wine producer in the world (Italy and France jostle for the first and second spot), having churned out some 3.72 billion litres in 2015, and yet Spanish wines are still almost unknown in India, being outsold by Italian, French, Australian, South African, and even Chilean wines. Perhaps this is because for many years Spain was exporting mainly bulk wines and was late in marketing branded bottled wines, or perhaps because unlike Italy, Spain was never occupied by foreign troops in World War II (who took a liking for things Italian back home with them when the ...