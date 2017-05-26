First movers of globalisation: 10 people who made the world smaller

From Silk to Silicon The Story of GlobaliZation Through Ten Extraordinary Lives Author: Jeffrey E Garten Publisher: Tranquebar Press Pages: 434 Price: Rs 699 Jeffrey E Garten makes it clear at the outset that his is not just another book on globalisation — it looks at the phenomenon “through the lens of a small number of people whose heroic deeds gave it a gigantic boost.” Other authors, he says, have looked at trade, international industries and specific events such as financial meltdowns; he has chosen to focus on “ten people who made the world ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?