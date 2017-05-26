First movers of globalisation: 10 people who made the world smaller

A thought-provoking even if debatable analysis of the story of globalisation

From Silk to Silicon The Story of GlobaliZation Through Ten Extraordinary Lives Author: Jeffrey E Garten Publisher: Tranquebar Press Pages: 434 Price: Rs 699 Jeffrey E Garten makes it clear at the outset that his is not just another book on globalisation — it looks at the phenomenon “through the lens of a small number of people whose heroic deeds gave it a gigantic boost.” Other authors, he says, have looked at trade, international industries and specific events such as financial meltdowns; he has chosen to focus on “ten people who made the world ...

Rajiv Shirali