For a current dialogue

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS, formerly Prince of Wales Museum) is showcasing the wonderful India & the World: A History in Nine Stories exhibition (till February 18, 2017), a collaboration that connects some of the most iconic works of art from the Indian subcontinent alongside works from the collection of the British Museum.

Consisting of sculptures, icons, textiles, painted fabrics, pots, edicts, coins, seals, jewellery, armour, miniature paintings and the like, its dialogue is almost completely connected with the ancient, or antique. Therefore, an ...