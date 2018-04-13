Ford Freestyle: A feature-rich car with surprising off-roading capabilities

All I could see for miles and miles was flat barren land. We were at India’s largest inland salt lake, the Sambhar Lake, a good two-hour drive from the Jaipur international airport in Rajasthan. I was at the wheel of the new Ford Freestyle, the car maker’s all-new compact utility vehicle.

I could not resist switching off the traction control and tossing the vehicle around at high speeds on the dry lake bed. I braked and cornered to my heart’s content. With its active rollover prevention (ARP), a first-in-class intelligent technology, I knew for sure the vehicle ...