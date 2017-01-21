Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen to judge Miss Universe 2017 pageant

-
-
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has confirmed that she is on the judging panel of 65th edition of the pageant here.
The 41-year-old model-turned-actress was crowned Miss Universe in Manila in 1994 and she said she is excited as well as overwhelmed to return to the pageant 23 years later.
"Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years... It's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994," Sushmita posted on Instagram.
Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!!
