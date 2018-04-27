From rich flavours to blends, coffee is becoming hottest gourmet experience

There is a storm brewing in the coffee cup. India’s coffee geeks are experimenting with blends and brews to transform your regular cuppa into a gourmet experience.

The country’s speciality coffee movement, started by third- or fourth-generation coffee planters to educate the consumer about indigenous produce, has spawned such artisanal brands as Koinonia Coffee Roasters, The Flying Squirrel, Blue Tokai, Black Baza, Araku Coffee, Halli Berri and Marc’s Coffees. And they all have their own cult following. Innovation is the buzzword here and great coffee flavours the ...