Get ready for the gig: Justin Beiber to visit India in May

The 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

The 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

All the Indian 'Beliebers' are in for a treat as American pop sensation is bringing his 'Purpose World Tour' to the country with a performance on May 10 in Mumbai.



The 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer will perform at in



Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to promoters of the tour White Fox India.



Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album "Purpose". Tickets for the Mumbai concert will go on sale from February 22 and start from Rs 4,000.



The Canadian singer's set is expected to include hits like "Where Are U Now", "Boyfriend", "Love Yourself", "Company", "As Long As You Love Me", "What Do You Mean?", "Baby", "Purpose", "Encore: Sorry", among others.



" enjoys more than 80 per cent dedicated fan following in India and we envisage one of the biggest live events of the year. We are the sole promoters of the Purpose Tour in India and after six months of negotiation we have finally closed the India leg of the tour," said Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India.



"We are expecting a full house on May 10 with one of the biggest arena tours witnessed in recent times," Jain said in a statement.

Press Trust of India