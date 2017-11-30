Globalisation storm in a teacup

A Thirst for Empire How Tea Shaped the Modern World Erika Rappaport Princeton University Press 549 pages; £32.95 Except for spices, no other commodity besides than tea has its history written in such detail over the centuries.

Accounts by growers, blenders and retailers, papers of Dutch East India Company and British East India Company and countless books and newspaper articles on tea have built a rich archival on the commodity. This could not be otherwise since archaeologists have more recently found evidence that use of tea goes back to at least 2,100 ...