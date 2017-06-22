Half-baked economics

Doughnut Economics Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st Century Economist Kate Raworth Random House 374 pages; Rs 699 A confession: This reviewer is not especially fond of books with numerals in their titles or sub-titles. They remind him of either self-help books such as Steven Covey’s Seven Habits or manuals such as Six-Sigma guides. Business travellers pick them up at airport bookshops in the hope of becoming more successful or better technocrats by the time they land at their destinations. Some exceptions, such as Alvin Toffler’s The Third Wave ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?