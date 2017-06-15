Helping hands behind India's urban glitz

Book review of 'Maid in India: Stories of opportunity and inequality inside our homes'

MAID IN INDIA Stories of Opportunity and Inequality Inside Our Homes Tripti Lahiri Aleph 314 pages; Rs 599 In his 2008 Booker-winning first novel, The White Tiger, Aravind Adiga charts the story of Balram Halwai, who rises from the darkness of his village in the hinterland to grand, if bloody, success as a self-made entrepreneur in the metropolis. The story resonated not just because it was emblematic of the glitz of the new India but also because it denoted how that new India was sometimes built upon the dreams of its lesser mortals. In Maid In India, Tripti ...

Vikram Johri