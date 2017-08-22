Hillary's last stand

Shattered Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes Penguin Random House 799 pages; Rs 464 Donald Trump’s seven months in the White House reminds us almost daily of the quirks of the US electoral system that brought him to power. But notice this: Though many Americans – including some of his supporters, ironically – are ruing Mr Trump’s accession to the White House, few seem to be missing his defeated opponent Hillary Clinton, who won the popular mandate by a handy margin of 2.8 million ...