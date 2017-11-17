Himjoli's Himalayan footprint

After 29 years of corporate life, Pankaj Wadhwa decided to go for one year long walk to 240 villages in Uttarakhand. The year was 2007, he’d sold his last business to Mudra for a decent sum, spent a year with them to smoothen the transfer and then decided to go for his walk. At the end of the journey he came to two conclusions.

One, he wanted to work with women “for the all obvious reasons” (they care for the well being of the family unit and don’t fritter the money away in drinking) – no matter what he did –and not men. Second, he figured that ...