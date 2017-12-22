Homemade Christmas concoction

Of all the festivals in the world, none is as closely identified with wine as Christmas — a time when families and friends across the Christian world come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus and to reaffirm their common values and bonds. It’s winter in the northern hemisphere, so naturally red wines are the flavour of the season.

In Europe (even Britain) there’s also the tradition of preparing mulled wine at home by taking red wine and changing its character by serving it hot after adding various ingredients. Mulled wine is also variously known as ...