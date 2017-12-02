Hooked to books

We live in a time when the young do not read as much as the generation before them.

By “read”, of course, is meant the sort of formal, didactic material that we associate with the idea of reading. Because it’s possible and perhaps even likely that purely in terms of poring through textual material in these times of social media the young are “reading” as much as they have ever been. But if we accept the fact that they do not read much and particularly so at a young age, I would say the teen years, when their minds are in a formative stage, but also for ...