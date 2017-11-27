'House of Cards' back on the floor after Kevin Spacey's exit

"House of Cards" makers will soon resume production for the sixth and final season of the sitcom after the lingering uncertainty following actor Kevin Spacey's sexual harassment scandal.

According to a letter sent by Media Rights Capital to the Netflix series' cast and crew, the company's Senior Vice President indicated that there had been ongoing talk about continuing the series with the streaming giant, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The letter read: "We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus beginning on November 27 and continuing through December 8."

also hoped "the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes".

The company said they "will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us.

"Cast and other union members who are not actively working will be paid in accordance with applicable union guidelines through this period. These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen.

"The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business," added.

The new season of "House of Cards" was on a hiatus after Spacey was hit with several sexual harassment allegations, leading to Netflix and MRC to temporarily shut down the production.

It was earlier reported that "House of Cards" writers were considering to kill off Spacey's character, Frank Underwood. Multiple ideas for a potential spin-off of the legal drama were also said to be in early stages of development.