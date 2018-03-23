How Bala swam across oceans to create Great Lakes

It was a few minutes after he was declared dead in 2002 that a new idea came alive in Bala V Balachandran’s mind. Bala was lying on a hospital bed for a quintuple bypass surgery to his heart. The surgery hadn’t gone too well: 65 per cent of his heart was no longer working. The doctors had almost given up hope when suddenly one doctor said he thought there was a slim chance of survival if they tried something new. As the doctors worked to revive Bala, a gem of an idea took clearer shape in his mind. He would set up a new MBA institute in his mother country – something that wasn’t enveloped in the politics and blame game that the institutes he had been associated in the past with in India were. It would be his big contribution to his country – as a three-year-old, Bala had met Mahatama Gandhi in 1940 in his village and told him he was willing to die for his country (he insists he recalls it even though he was only three). Now was his chance to prove as good as his word. “All these years when I studied and worked in the US, the Gandhi effect never went away. I wanted to do something serious for my mother country”. Of course he had just lost 65 per cent of his heart, very nearly died and yet here he was raring to go. But Bala insists he was working “24 by 7” which meant he was working 24 days a month and 7 months in a year as a professor with full tenure at the Kellogg school of business. He spends a few minutes elaborating on how one’s life gets easier – lower teaching load and more time for research – in the academic world once you get full tenure. “If I slowed down any further, I’d be dead”, he says. In 2004, with his own savings and a vast network, Bala – egged on by many others who pointed out that Tamil Nadu had no serious MBA institute to speak of – hired a space of less than one acre in Chennai to start the Institute – a one-year MBA that would give serious competition to ISB, Hyderabad, and other MBA courses offered in India. The main idea was to offer a one-year MBA like but at the IIM prices, not the ones – which he saw spiralling soon after the institute was set up ( charges close to Rs 3.2 million for a year now). Now has a green campus over 27 acres in Chennai. It uses recycled water, recycled bricks and solar power. He tells me it is pollution- and mosquito-free. A second campus of 7 acres was added in Gurgaon – probably not mosquito- or pollution-free – in 2010. Since 2004, over 7,000 students have graduated from the institute (Gurgaon and Chennai campuses). Bala says 100 per cent of his students are placed after the course. There are over 900 students across both campuses in all programmes. The average salary for students is around Rs 1.2 million at the Chennai campus and Rs 1.05 million for the Gurgaon campus. We are meeting at the office in Gurgaon. Despite writing on education, I have not really heard much about the MBA programme or the institute. Maybe that’s because I live in the North or maybe because almost every child I know leaves the country after schooling, I am sceptical about a meeting with Bala till other educationists and academicians advise me to go ahead, saying “he is a character”. I tell him that clinched it for me. I like “characters”. Bala insists that is very high up in the numerous and endless MBA rankings in India. He says Outlook magazine has ranked the institute as third.

He says every poll has rated the institute very high. “I admit A, B and C are fantastic and those are my benchmark” but he insists ranks higher than all others in India. I look as sceptical as possible. First, despite writing on education, I have barely heard of Second, who in their right mind takes these rankings seriously? I tell him I don’t give much credence to rankings; five years in Delhi university have disenchanted me of the whole ranking game; DU still ranks among the top and I found it dull as dishwater way back in the late 1980s. I have only one method of assessing educational institutes; it has to come from parents and students: When they say they want admission to a particular college and try and use all tricks in the book to gain admission, the institute is worth writing about. We dwell a little on his rather dramatic personal history and life. Bala intersperses his story with interesting anecdotes, most unprintable, involving a whole host of known and diverse personalities – from Bal Thackeray to Manmohan Singh and Rajat Gupta to Mahatma Gandhi. He tells me how the came to be in Hyderabad and not in Mumbai or anywhere else. He tells me how the various deans for were selected and who worked out and why – or rather who didn’t work out and why not. He tells me the politics of setting up a new private MBA institute in India where “so many cooks are there that the broth is spoilt in the end”. Unlike other places, he is the sole person responsible for Great Lakes, he tells me. “I am happy for others to take the credit but any blame lies with me”, he says rather nobly. Drama comes naturally to him and if he hadn’t chosen academics, I think theatre might have been his second calling. He also holds forth on the stories of how came about. Who actually supported his institute and who offered to but didn’t when push came to shove. He has been on the board of various Indian companies and seems to know everyone in the corporate sector as well. As I listen to Bala and his anecdotes and snippets, I wonder: Despite being away for 50 years, is there anyone in this country he doesn’t know? Despite the fact that he has lived in the US for 50 years, Bala’s involvement with India’s education space has been quite deep. When IIM Bangalore was being set up, Bala’s friend stayed with him for 8 days in the US and hired the first six faculty members for the new institute. Other than advising and supporting, Bala also made several trips and lectured as guest faculty at IIM-Bangalore in its early days. So, in some ways, he started his involvement in institution building in India in 1973. In 1991, after India’s economic liberalisation, the Government of India asked Bala to come to develop an MBA programme at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon. All the faculty members of MDI were taken to Kellogg School of Management to be trained and taught how to teach for three months. As project director in 1993, Bala says he created and designed the MBA programme for MDI. The contract was for three years and it was Bala’s first direct involvement in an Indian institution. His next brush with Indian education was when the plan to set up ISB, Hyderabad, came up. During his work with MDI and his growing association with India, Bala had even acted as advisor to both Manmohan Singh (when he was finance minister) and to N Chandrababu Naidu (then the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh). As a result, he got deeply involved in the setting up of Bala was the chairman of the committee to select the dean. I ask what happens to after Bala? I point out he is 80 and not getting any younger. Who takes charge from him? Bala has put in place a management and now has two lieutenants who are there to steer the organisation – both of whom now have a stake in the organisation. As we draw towards the end of our chat, he tells me he attributes a lot of what he has achieved today to the guidance of his mother. A third grader, his mother, he says, was the “first university” he attended and the one from which he has learnt more than any of the others. The lady who is no more has created “three sons who are all gold medalists and at the top of their careers”. Two gold medalists, and a third gold medalist – and a real character – I think to myself.