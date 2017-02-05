How David became Goliath

THE WEAPON WIZARDS

How Became a High-Tech Military Superpower

and Amir Bohbot

St Martin’s Press

288 pages; $27.99

Seventy years ago, the state of was still just a gleam in Zionists’ eyes, and the future state’s military was hardly more than a ragtag group of irregulars, forced to manufacture bullets in a secret facility built underneath a kibbutz. Today, Israel’s military is widely viewed as one of the most effective in the world. Once compelled to arm itself with surplus equipment purchased from more powerful states (and sometimes obtained by stealth), is now one of the world’s six largest arms exporters, earning billions each year through the sale of military equipment to buyers from China and India to Colombia and Russia.

The Weapon Wizards: How Became a High-Tech Military Superpower tells the story of this transformation. Written by the Israeli journalists and Amir Bohbot, the book offers a lively account of Israel’s evolving military prowess, from the early days of Jewish paramilitaries operating within the British Mandate to Israel’s recent emergence as exporter of 60 per cent of the world’s drones. From satellites and missile defence systems to adaptive armour and cyber weapons, has consistently found ways to circumvent or leapfrog financial and technological barriers.

But Mr Katz and Mr Bohbot aspire to do more than just offer a journalistic history of the Israeli military’s technological advances: They aim to explain just how the tiny Jewish state managed to become such a military innovator. Their answer: Brains, pluck and the bracing prospect of imminent annihilation.

If The Weapon Wizards were a novel, it would be one written by Horatio Alger; if it were a biblical allegory, it would be the story of David and Goliath. The authors highlight several interconnected cultural drivers of Israel’s military innovations. Surrounded by enemies at its inception, came to view itself as a nation that could, as Arieh Herzog, a former head of Israel’s missile defence agency, put it, “either innovate or disappear.” Meanwhile, “the Jewish tradition of education and scholarship” led to place a high value on investments in research and development.

Today, devotes a higher percentage of its GDP to research and development than any other country, and the book notes that roughly 30 per cent of Israeli R&D goes toward military technologies. also invests in its human resources, with numerous specialised educational programmes designed to bring top talent into the military and to send soldiers back to school. (Mr Katz and Mr Bohbot quote Shimon Peres: “We need to invest in soldiers’ brains, not just their muscles.”)

Israel’s small size, combined with its tradition of universal military service, also helps, by ensuring that there’s rarely more than one degree of separation between military officials, scientists and entrepreneurs; as a result, military needs and challenges are quickly and easily communicated to policy makers, academics and financiers.

Finally, the authors argue, Israel’s culture of informality offers an underappreciated advantage: “What makes unique is the complete lack of structure.” The absence of “social hierarchy... helps spur innovation.” In Israel, junior soldiers feel free to argue with high-ranking officers, and “a keen sense of chutzpah” encourages creativity and protects against groupthink.

The Weapon Wizards offers plenty of good stories about fascinating people. There’s the young Shimon Peres, negotiating weapons deals in Havana nightclubs. There’s Danny Shapira, the legendary Israeli pilot testing French Mirages. There’s the Israeli official who helps start Israel’s drone programme in the late 1960s by buying remote-control airplanes at a Manhattan toy store and sending them back to in the embassy’s diplomatic pouch.

What The Weapon Wizards doesn’t offer is any meditation on the political context or implications of Israel’s rise to military superpower status. Mr Katz and Mr Bohbot are cheerleaders, not critics, and there’s little room for introspection in this breathless tale of triumph over adversity. Left largely unmentioned, for instance, is the role of the US. American security guarantees over the last few decades have kept Israel’s neighbours relatively docile, if not precisely friendly, and nearly a quarter of Israel’s annual defence budget is effectively paid for by the US. receives more American military aid than every other country in the world combined. A more complete answer to “How did do it?” might be: Pluck, brains and billions of dollars of American aid each year.

The Weapon Wizards is also largely silent on how uses its military might. Absent is any reflection on the role of the Israeli armed forces in paving the way for the contentious expansion of Jewish settlements into Palestinian territory, for instance, or the Israeli practice of destroying homes occupied by the families of suspected militants, though both have been condemned by the international community.

The authors are similarly uninterested in the brave new world is helping to create. Israel, they note with pride, has “become the first country to master the art of targeted killings,” which have now become “the global standard in the war on terror.” Some might consider this a dubious honour. To the authors, however, targeted killings are interesting only because they showcase the combination of “cutting-edge technology, high quality intelligence, and Israel’s best and brightest minds.”

Israel, the authors note, is “changing the way wars are being fought around the globe.” Readers will have to decide for themselves if this is something to cheer or mourn.



©2017 The New York Times News Service