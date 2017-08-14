How Gandhi fought the caste system

Gandhi Against Caste Nishikant Kolge OUP 336 pages; Rs 695 Leaders who organised mass struggles against colonial oppressors — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh to name a few — have always been subjected to clinical analysis by professional academics to evaluate their real contribution to nation-making in their newly-liberated countries. Nishikant Kolge’s study focuses on a critical aspect of Gandhi’s anti-colonial struggle — his bid to eradicate the caste system. The Mahatma considered ...