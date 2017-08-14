How Gandhi fought the caste system

Gandhi Against Caste Nishikant Kolge OUP 336 pages; Rs 695 Leaders who organised mass struggles against colonial oppressors — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh to name a few — have always been subjected to clinical analysis by professional academics to evaluate their real contribution to nation-making in their newly-liberated countries. Nishikant Kolge’s study focuses on a critical aspect of Gandhi’s anti-colonial struggle — his bid to eradicate the caste system. The Mahatma considered ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?