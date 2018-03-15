'How India Lost Her Freedom' review: Nationalist's eye view of colonialism

Pandit Sunderlal had not only actively participated in the freedom struggle, but also published an intellectual critique of colonial rule in four volumes in Hindi titled Bharat Mein Angrezi Raj in 1929, which was banned by the British.

As a votary of India’s multi-culturalism, he published in 1944 a famous book called Gita aur Quran which the author of the foreword to How India Lost Her Freedom describes as “one of the most powerful books that one can ever hope to recall as it conveys the message of the Bhagvad Gita and the holy Quran, emphasizing the commonality of their ...