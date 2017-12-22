How May I Help You? - Bridging chasm among world views of Indian elite

Deepak Singh grew up in Lucknow where he did an MBA and ultimately found a job with the BBC’s radio service in the city. In the early 2000s, he met Holly, an American anthropology student spending a year in Lucknow, and love quickly blossomed between the couple.

After they married in 2003, Singh shifted to the US with his wife. The book under review is an account of the contrast between Singh’s Indian and American lives and how he negotiated the seemingly unbridgeable chasm between the two. It is also a closely observed look at small-town American life, its dreams and ...