How to become a unicorn

FLIGHT OF THE UNICORNS Lessons From India’s Startup Bubble Soum Paul HarperCollins 202 pages; Rs 399 Ever since the word became a brand in India, books on start-ups have been flying fast off the publishers’ lists. But Flight of the Unicorns has been written by an entrepreneur who’s seen both success and failure. In that sense, Soum Paul, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and known for his first book The Topper Prepares: True Stories of Those Who Cracked The JEE , has offered plenty of thoughts from the ground, though some of the chapters struggle to hold ...