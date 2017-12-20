Humans and dehumanisation

The Origin of Others Toni Morrison Harvard University Press 114 pages; Rs 599 Since the election of Donald Trump as US president in November last year, racist groups have gained more voice and visibility, forcing their way into the public discourse through incidents such as the one in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August this year.

While attacks on minorities — Blacks, Muslims etc. — have gone up, responses against white supremacists from the liberal brethren have been somewhat patchy, disoriented as they have been by the deluge of post-truth and aggressive ...